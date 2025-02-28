Bhubaneswar: Amid speculation over the appointment of a new president of BJP’s Odisha unit, Union Health Minister and party’s national president JP Nadda Friday met senior leaders of the saffron party in Bhubaneswar.

Nadda had a closed-door meeting with Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, the party’s Odisha unit president Manmohan Samal, state in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar and its organisational secretary Manas Mohanty.

He also met Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati at Raj Bhavan in the presence of the Chief Minister before concluding his Odisha visit, a party source said.

BJP’s Odisha unit vice-president Biranchi Narayan Tripathy said that the election for the state party president will be held through a proper process.

“You will know about the new party president soon,” Tripathy told reporters.

The BJP’s national president, earlier on the day, also visited Lord Jagannath Temple in Puri.

PTI