Mumbai: Singers Jubin Nautiyal and singer-composer Payal Dev are ready with a new track, Dil chahte ho.

“I love the songs from the nineties. The tunes and lyrics were old-school, true and pure. With ‘Dil chahte ho’ I have tried to retain the simplicity, purity, and honesty of love that will truly touch your heart,” Payal shared.

Lyricist AM Turaz has penned the words of the track, which will be out soon.

The teaser of the song was unveiled Tuesday. In the video, Jubin romances actress Mandy Thakar.

“We are back together with a new romantic track, sure to win your heart over,” Jubin wrote on Instagram along with the teaser video.

Jubin and Payal have earlier collaborated on the song “Tum hi aana” in the 2019 film, “Marjaavaan”.