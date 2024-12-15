Rourkela/Rayagada: A man was killed and a Forest department worker severely injured Saturday in separate elephant attacks under Bonai Forest Division in Sundargarh district.

At around 5am, Rajesh Munda, 43, from Sukuda village, was attacked by a male elephant outside his house. The elephant, enraged after being chased by villagers, lifted Munda and trampled him to death.

Villagers tried to drive the elephant away, but it left shortly after the attack.

In another incident, para forest staffer Ludhia Singh was tracking elephants in the Tamada range when one elephant became aggressive and chased the team. Singh fell and was kicked by the animal, but he managed to shelter himself under a large stone. After an eight-hour search, his colleagues found him, and he was taken to Bonai PHC before being transferred to Rourkela Government Hospital. X-rays revealed broken ribs and a fractured leg.

In yet another elephant attack in Rayagada district late Friday night, a Dongria youth was killed at Lakhapadar village under Kalyansinghpur block.

The deceased was identified as Salupu Kutruka, 30. Salupu was guarding his paddy field Friday night when a tusker attacked him, leading to his death on sthe pot.

