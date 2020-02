Keonjhar: An elephant calf was found dead in a forest near Tarmakant under Bhuyan and Juanga range in Keonjhar Wednesday. Locals alerted forest officials about the carcass. Forest officials along with veterinary officials visited the spot and started an investigation. The deceased elephant was believed to be 5 years old. The forest is in a remote area, sharing borders with Sundaragrh. Ranger Muktikant Parida said the cause of its death will be known after post mortem.