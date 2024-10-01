Bhawanipatna: A wild elephant, which was found trapped in an abandoned well near a cashew plantation close to Saurapadar village under the Kesinga Forest Division in Kalahandi district, was finally rescued after a 6-hour rescue operation by the Forest department.

Upon discovering the elephant, which was struggling to get out of the well, locals informed the Forest department.

On being informed, Ranger Prabhabati Seth and Forest department personnel reached the spot and initiated efforts to rescue the elephant. After six hours of continuous effort, the elephant was rescued from the well using a JCB machine. Once freed, the elephant ran towards the Bajragarh forest.

In recent days, a herd of 30 elephants has been roaming in the area, causing widespread damage by consuming crops like paddy and cotton in Parlasinga, Podhakhamba, Shirol, and Dumeramunda villages.

Farmers have lodged written complaints with the Forest department regarding the destruction of their crops. Despite efforts, the Forest department has been unable to drive the elephants away, leading to discontent among the local population.

Meanwhile, due to the presence of the elephant herd in the area, electricity is being cut off at night in nearby villages such as Balsi, Rengali, Masanibandh, Parlasinga, and Shirol. As a result, villagers are suffering owing to the darkness and extreme heat during the night.

