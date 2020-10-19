Nuagaon: Elephants from Jharkhand again unleashed a reign of terror in the bordering areas of Sundargarh district while an elderly person was trampled to death by an elephant near Banki village under Bisra forest range and Nuagaon block, Sunday.

The deceased was identified as Krishna Malar, 60, a native of Manhorpur in Jharkhand and a resident of Banki village. On being informed, Bisra ranger Manik Hansda and Bisra police rushed to the spot and took stock of the situation. A case was registered and the body sent for post-mortem.

Malar was staying in the house of Ganjua Oram in Banki village for the last three to four years. The incident occurred when he was returning home after relieving himself at a nearby nullah.

He came face to face with an elephant which trampled him to death. Villagers rushed to the spot and informed the police and forest officials. The locals alleged that a herd of eight to 10 elephants has unleashed a reign of terror in the villages after again straying into the area over the last few days. They demanded the forest officials to intervene and drive away the animals.

