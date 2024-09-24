Bhawanipatna: The famous Khandabasa festival of Goddess Lankeswari, the presiding deity of Junagarh in Kalahandi district will be held Tuesday. Meanwhile, all preparations for the festival reached its last leg Monday. The temple has been decked up in colourful lights as devotees made a beeline for ‘darshan’ of the deity, Monday. The famous sword of the goddess will be taken out in a procession till the Dak Bungalow Square within 6pm to 6.30pm, Tuesday and the Khandabasa ritual will be held at 9.30pm, priest Aswini Panda said. Police have made elaborate arrangements for the peaceful conduct of the festival. One platoon of police force will be deployed while all the sub-inspectors and the assistant sub-inspectors will remain present to ensure law and order, Junagarh police IIC Ullas Rout and Dharmagarh SDPO Manoj Behera said. Junagarh tehsildar Surmi Soren, BDO Debashis Kar and NAC executive officer Pramod Khilo will also remain present during the festival.