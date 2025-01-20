Rourkela: A picturesque Jungle View Point at Tensa township, developed by the Barsua Iron Mines (BIM) – belonging to the Odisha Group on Mines of SAIL, Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP)- has been thrown open to the public following its inauguration by Himansu Mishra, CGM (BIM-TIM), recently.

Senior officers, students and residents of Tensa township were present at the inaugural function of the landmark facility which has been built to promote nature appreciation and community well-being.

The viewpoint that provides a stunning panoramic view of the lush Tensa jungle has tiled raised platforms and railing for safety. It offers a serene retreat for residents and visitors alike. It is expected to become a popular destination for residents to relax, rejuvenate and appreciate the natural surroundings.

Tensa is a hill station of the district and has a small township for those operating the iron mines of SAIL. Besides, it is also surrounded by thick jungles making it a scenic location.

Visitors from different parts of the district and outside come to this place regularly to unwind and enjoy in the lap of nature. Not very far from Tensa, the state government has opened a nature camp with provisions for stay.

PNN