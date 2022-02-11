Bhubaneswar: The resumption of physical classes for students from KG to Class VII has been deferred to February 28, School and Mass Education Secretary Bishnupada Sethi informed here Thursday.

This has happened due to the three-tier panchayat polls that are to be conducted in five phases. Classes will resume February 14, but those will be conducted online.

Earlier it had been announced that physical classes for the segment will start February 14. However, since the announcement, a number of district collectors have written to the Education Department seeking more time to reopen the schools.

Most of the schools in the primary level have remained closed for more than two years now. So to clean them up and provide the right environment to the kids, more time will be needed, the collectors said.

The collectors also pointed out that the panchayat polls will be conducted this month. Many of the institutions will be used as booths while most of the polling personnel comprise of teaching and non-teaching staff.

As these personnel are undergoing training to conduct the polls, so it will be better to defer the resumption of classes. The collectors had also stated that a large number of people will be present in the schools used as booths.

This may create health problems for many as the threat of Covid19 has not subsided. So reopening of schools should be deferred.

