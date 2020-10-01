Bhadrak: Vigilance officials of Bhadrak division Thursday arrested the junior clerk of the district labour office red-handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 9,000.

The accused has been identified as Sudhakar Barik who works as clerk-cum-dealing clerk at the district labour office.

According to a source, Akshaya Kumar Das, managing partner M/s Bhawani Security Agency of the district, had gone to the labour office to renew his labour license.

However, the accused clerk had allegedly demanded Rs 9,000 from the complainant to issue the license.

Das approached the anti-corruption officials in this connection following which Vigilance sleuths laid a trap to apprehend Barik.

The tainted bribe money of Rs 9,000 was recovered from the possession of the accused. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

PNN