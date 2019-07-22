Keonjhar: Vigilance sleuths Monday arrested Bibhuti Bhusan Pradhan, a junior engineer (JE) of Saharapada block in Keonjhar district on the charge of accepting a bribe of Rs 7,500 for passing the final bill on a project which has recently been completed.

According to sources, Pradhan had demanded the bribe from contractor Hemant Mahanta to pass a bill related to the development of a computer centre.

Mahanta tipped of the vigilance officials regarding Pradhan’s demand. Accordingly a trap was laid by vigilance sleuths and Pradhan was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe. He was forwarded to court Monday and remanded in police custody.

PNN