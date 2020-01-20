From the time it was discovered, which was thousands of years ago, dates were known to have healing powers. And we love to eat them mostly because of how delicious these dark fruits, rich in umpteen health benefits, are. Dates are a good source of various vitamins, minerals, energy, and fibre. It also contains calcium, iron, phosphorus, potassium, magnesium and zinc.

Here are the benefits of having dates on a regular basis:

Lowers cholesterol

Dates are free from cholesterol, and contain very little fat. Including them in smaller quantities in your daily diet can help you keep a check on cholesterol level, and even assist in weight loss. So start loading up on dates today.

Rich in vitamins

Dates contain vitamins such as B1, B2, B3 and B5, as well as A1 and C. If you have a few dates every day, you won’t have to take vitamin supplements. Dates contain natural sugars such as glucose, sucrose, and fructose, too. So it works really well as a quick snack.

Promotes digestion

If you soak a few dates in water and chew on them daily, your digestive system will perform very well. Due to its high fibre content it is also recommended for those who have trouble with constipation.

Strengthens the nervous system

Dates are loaded with potassium, and contain little sodium, and that goes a long way in keeping your nervous system in order. The potassium helps to reduce cholesterol, and keeps the risk of a stroke in check.

Improves heart health

Just a handful of dates a day is found to improve heart health. The antioxidants in dates prevent atherosclerosis, which is basically the arteries getting hard and clogged with plaque. These antioxidants stimulate cholesterol removal from the artery cells.

Improves bone health

Dates are rich in selenium, manganese, copper, and magnesium, and all of these are required when it comes to keeping your bones healthy and preventing conditions such as osteoporosis.

PNN