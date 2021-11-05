Cuttack: Justice Aditya Kumar Mohapatra Friday took the oath of office and secrecy as Judge of Orissa High Court in Cuttack.

Chief Justice S Muralidhar administered the oath to Justice Mohapatra at the new conference hall of the court.

With the new appointment, the total number of judges in Orissa High Court has reached 18.

Judges of the High Court, senior advocates, members of the court’s Bar Association, Odisha Police DG, Police Commissioner and other senior officials were present during the oath-taking ceremony.

Justice Mohapatra was born February 26, 1969. He completed his secondary education from Ravenshaw Collegiate School in 1984. He graduated from the Ravenshaw University in Cuttack and completed his LLB degree from erstwhile Madhusudan Law College. He joined the legal profession in 1995.

Justice Mohapatra is the grandson of noted book publisher Sridhar Mohapatra. He was a senior lawyer of Orissa High Court prior to being appointed as Judge by the Supreme Court September 30.

PNN