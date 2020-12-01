Bhubaneswar: Justice Bijoy Krishna Patel Tuesday took the charge as the Chairperson of Odisha Human Rights Commission (OHRC), official sources said.

Justice Patel has replaced Justice Bimala Prasad Das, who left the position 14 November 2020.

Bijoy Krishna Patel is the son of advocate Ramchandra Patel and his wife Laxmipriya Patel. Born on January 24, 1953 Bijoy passed the examination of high school certificate examination (HSCE) from Bhawani Shankar High School in Sundergarh.

He graduated with honours in political science in first division from Gangadhar Meher (GM) College in 1972. Later, he pursued masters in political science from Vani Vihar in 1974 and went on to pass LLB from Delhi University in 1978.

Source said, Patel served as Justice of District and Sessions Judge, Bolangir from 1996 to 1999 and thereafter moved to Puri where he had a stint as District and Sessions Judge, Puri 2 till 2001.

He was the judge of Orissa High Court Judge from January 17, 2008 to January 23, 2015. Earlier, he served as Principal Secretary to Government of Odisha, Law Department between May 2, 2007 and January 16, 2008.

Bijoy was appointed as the Chairperson of OHRC November 27, after Governor Ganeshi Lal accorded seal of approval to the recommendation made by a committee headed by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

PNN