Mumbai: Actress Aamna Sharif, who started her career with the serial Kahiin To Hoga, is celebrating her 38th birthday today.

Aamna has earned plaudits starting from television to Hindi films. The actress turned into a household name after featuring in Kahiin To Hoga.

Aamna was born 16 July 1982 in Mumbai. Aamna’s father is Indian while mother is a Persian. She did her schooling from St. Anne’s High School. During her second year in college, Aamna started receiving offers for modelling of various brands. Aamna started her career through featuring in music videos.

Aamna appeared in many superhit albums in the 90s. She was seen in Kumar Sanu’s Dil Ka Alam, Falguni Pathak’s Ye Kisne Jadu Kiya and Abhijeet Bhattacharya’s music video for Chalne Lagi Hain Hawaayen.

Aamna started her film career with the film Aloo Chaat. After that she appeared in films like Aao Wish Karein, Ek Villain and Shakal Pe Mat Ja. It is reported that Aamna, Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkumar Rao are going to be seen in Roohi Afza.

Aamna decided to quit her career in 2013 after trying her hand in television and films. Aamna got married to her boyfriend Amit Kapoor. They had been dating each other for many years before this. Aamna became a mother in 2015. Aamna’s son’s name is Aryan Kapoor. Last year, Aamna once again returned to television with Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 replacing Hina Khan.

