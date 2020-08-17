Kalahandi: A day after the surfacing of Maoists banner at Dhungiadia ghat near Daringbadi square under K Nuagaon police limits in Kandhamal district, Maoist posters were found pinned up on trees in Kalahandi district Monday.

The posters were found put up on tress along the road connecting Kandhamal and Kalahandi districts at Dangabaju village under Madanpur-Rampur block.

In the posters, Communist Party of India (CPI) Maoist, Kandhamal-Kalahandi-Boudh-Nayagarh (KKBN) division, has called for a shutdown August 18. The Maoists are holding the shutdown in opposition to the encounter that took place in Kandhamal district resulting in the loss of lives of seven Maoists.

Urging public to support the move, the Red Rebels mocked the state government’s recent announcement, claiming five districts as Maoist-free districts.

Notably, the state government July 10 announced Angul, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh and Nayagarh as Maoists-free districts. The rebels have mentioned it in the posters that the government has falsely declared the five districts as Maoist-free.

A kind of panic has gripped the local people on seeing the posters here.

Notably, seven Maoists were killed in three separate incidents of fire exchange during a combing operation carried out by jawans of Special Operation Group (SOG) and the District Voluntary Force (DVF) of the State police in Sirla forest under Tumudibandha block in Kandhamal district.

