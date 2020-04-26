Bhubaneswar: Four districts of Odisha, that earlier had COVID-19 positive cases, have been declared coronavirus free after the patients recovered, the state government said Sunday morning.

The four districts are Kalahandi, Cuttack, Puri and Dhenkanal.

Earlier a 51-year old woman from Dhenkanal and a person from Puri were tested positive. Similarly, two men from Cuttack and Kalahandi districts were infected with the deadly virus.

That said. all the four patients were tested negative following their treatment. No other active case has been recorded from these four districts, the state government said.

While the state government also declared Sundargarh district as coronavirus free Saturday after the last patient recovered, Sunday morning three fresh cases were detected from the District.

With the latest positive cases from Sundargarh, Odisha COVID tally stands at 103 as of Sunday noon.

PNN