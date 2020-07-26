Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government Sunday suspended deputy collector of Kalahandi Anisha Das for gross dereliction of duty.

“A disciplinary proceeding against Das was contemplated for negligence in discharging the government duties, lack of absolute integrity and dereliction in duty,” said a notification issued by the Revenue and Disaster Management Department.

The Department has asked Das not to leave the headquarters without the prior permission of the Kalahandi collector.

It may be mentioned here that a truck owner had lodgedacomplaint against Das, when she was posted as the tehsildar of Betanati in Mayurbhanj district only before 26 days, alleging that the former had demanded a bribe. He had also alleged that Das had threatened him and forcibly taken away Rs 6000 from him. To prove his allegation, the truck owner had also handed over the audio clip of their conversation to the police. Whether or not the audio clip is authentic is yet to be ascertained.

Couple of days back, the government transferred Das who was working as Tahsildar of Betanati in Mayurbhanj district and posted her as Deputy Collector, Collectorate, Kalahandi.

Das however will be allowed the subsistence allowance as per Rule 90 of Odisha Services Code.

PNN