Daringbadi: The Revenue and Health Departments have jointly started an initiative to prevent the spread of coronavirus by preventing the entry of non-essential vehicles to this place. Daringbadi is one of the most attractive places in Odisha and is frequented by tourists from various parts of India as well across the world. Revenue and Health department officials have set up a check point at the Daberi locality here and preventing outsiders from entering this town and district.

The officials are also conducting checks and travel history of natives of this district who are arriving here from the coronavirus affected states including Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. They are also monitoring the activities of the tourists still residing at hotels here. “We are asking them to leave as quickly as possible and also are keeping a watch on their health by asking them to visit the primary healthcare centre here for check-up,” said Daringbadi IIC Kaushik Majhi.

It should be stated here that the due to the imposition of section 144 in this place the footfalls of tourists have decreased considerably. But even then some are turning up only to be sent back by the officials conducting the checks. Mass gathering and meetings have been banned and most of the markets and shops are closed and the roads are wearing a deserted look.

PNN