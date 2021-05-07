Bhawanipatna: A nursing school in Kalahandi district is facing huge flak for organising a welcome ceremony for new students on its premises recently. A video of the programme has gone viral in which students are seen dancing wildly without maintaining social distancing norms and wearing masks.

At a time when COVID-19 cases are rapidly increasing in the state, violation of protocols has attracted sharp criticism for the both students and the management. According to a source, a feast was also organised in which the 180 students and management of the school participated.

More importantly, no prior permission was obtained from the district administration to conduct the event.

When asked, in-charge of the nursing school, Anita Das denied the allegations against the school. She said that the welcome ceremony was observed following COVID-19 guidelines.

When contacted, Kalahandi CDMO, Dr Pratap Chandra Behera said the allegations would be investigated and action would be taken accordingly.

