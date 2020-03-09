Kalimela/MV-79: The Kaleru bridge has ensured better road connectivity among bordering districts of Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Chhattisgarh. The construction of the bridge was started on the Sileru river at NH 326 three years back.

According to sources, the bridge has a 320 metre-long approach road from Odisha side which gives access to the highway connecting Ranchi-Vijayawada. It has brought lots of hopes for denizens of Malkangiri district. It was inaugurated after many hassles.

A major part of the expenses was borne by Andhra Pradesh government amounting to over Rs 28 crore including the approach road from Odisha side with an estimated expense of Rs 1,91,00,000.