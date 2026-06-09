New Delhi: Trinamool Congress leaders Kalyan Banerjee and Kirti Azad Tuesday launched a blistering attack on rebel party MPs, accusing them of lacking political morality, maintaining links with the BJP and abandoning party workers at a time when they were allegedly facing harassment and political attacks.

Addressing a press conference here, Banerjee said the TMC had called the briefing after dissident MPs claimed support from a majority of the party’s Lok Sabha members and announced plans to seek recognition as a separate faction.

Lok Sabha MP Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar, who is at the forefront of the rebel faction, said Monday that they had decided to write to Speaker Om Birla declaring support for the NDA.Dastidar claimed that 20 MPs of the party have decided to write to the speaker.

Referring to former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the Upper House after levelling allegations against the party, Banerjee said rebel MPs should follow the same course if they had grievances against the organisation.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has resigned from the Rajya Sabha after making allegations against our party. Those who are making allegations against the party must follow the path of Sukhendu and show political morality by resigning as MPs, he said.

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Questioning the authenticity of a letter reportedly circulated by the dissident camp, Banerjee said such an important document has not been placed in the public domain.

If you are so honest, why don’t you make it public Why don’t you have the courage to give the letter to the press he asked, alleging that the entire exercise lacked transparency.

Banerjee also accused the rebel leaders of effectively aligning themselves with the BJP.

The two leaders noted that rebel MPs had met Union minister Bhupender Yadav in the presence of West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, proving they are with the BJP.

While TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee, national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee and several senior MPs attended a meeting of INDIA bloc leaders, some dissident TMC MPs gathered at the Motilal Nehru Marg residence of Union minister and BJP’s West Bengal election in-charge Yadav Monday.

Adhikari, who was in the national capital on official work, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Deb, the BJP’s former co-in-charge for the recently concluded West Bengal elections, reportedly also paid a brief visit to Yadav’s residence Monday.

Slamming the rebels, Kalyan Banerjee said, They may make some jugglery of words, but people are not fools. They have changed their leader from Mamata Banerjee to Narendra Modi.

We are very happy; these double-character people have gone. I talked to Yusuf Pathan yesterday. He was in Baroda. He said Amit Shah has called him and he’s coming to Delhi to meet him. Talked at night. Amit Shah is working to break the party; he is the person he charged.

Speaking at the conference, Azad accused the rebels of betraying the party and preparing to join hands with the BJP.

When BJP goons attack party workers, will you support them This is betrayal. If you want to go to the BJP, say that openly, he said.

Targeting Dastidar, Azad questioned her criticism of the party leadership and referred to the opportunities she had got within the organisation.

Kakoli lost five elections, yet Mamata Banerjee made her an MP. You were removed as chief whip because you would not come to Parliament and would give instructions over the phone, he alleged.

These traitors can leave, but they should never take the name of Trinamool. We were born out of struggle, Azad said.