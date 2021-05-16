Baliguda: Shyamaghan Panda, aged 85, had never thought that he would be felicitated at the time of his discharge from the Baliguda Covid Care Centre here Sunday. Local administration officials and medical staff who had been treating the Covid-infected Shyamaghan felicitated him with flower bouquets and wished him a healthy life.

Shyamaghan, a resident of Ward No-2 of Baliguda town in Kandhamal district, had tested positive for Covid-19 May 8. His family members immediately admitted him to Baliguda Covid Care Centre. Tests conducted after treatment showed that he had managed to beat the virus.

Shyamaghan was discharged from the centre Sunday. As he walked out of the centre, he was surprised to see administrative officers, doctors, nurses and other employees waiting for him.

They praised him for the way he fought the battle against the invisible enemy and came out as a true warrior. At the same time, they advised him to take care of a few health issues while under home quarantine.

Shyamaghan’s family members were the happiest. Residents of his village said that Shyamaghan’s victory against Covid-19 will be a tale of inspiration for others.

Heart-wrenching videos and pictures flooding TV screens and social media platforms do not mean that good things are not happening. Like Shyamaghan, there are many such warriors who are always inspiring those who are battling against the dreaded virus.

