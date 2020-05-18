Kandhamal: The deadly virus has raised its ugly head in yet another district in Odisha.

This time it is Kandhamal.

Kandhamal registered two COVID-19 positive cases Monday. These two patients had returned from Tamil Nadu and were staying in quarantine centres.

Meanwhile, the district administration has initiated the process of shifting the patients to a COVID-19 hospital. The officials in charge of the quarantine centres have been asked to find out if other inmates have come in contact with the patients.

With Kandhamal being added to the state’s COVID-19 map, only seven districts are left uninfected.

Notably, 48 more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Odisha, Monday, taking the tally to 876. Of them, besides Kandhamal, Jajpur reported 16 cases, Ganjam 15, Kendrapara three, Nayagarh three, Kandhamal two, Boudh one, Cuttack one and Khurda one.

PNN