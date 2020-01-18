Kandhamal: Security forces and Maoists were engaged in a fierce gunfight in Sumerbandh area under Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district Saturday.

The exchange of fire began late Friday night between Maoists and security personnel in the forest.

Acting on reliable inputs about the presence of outlaws of the KKBN division in the forest area, security personnel of the SOG launched a search operation that continued till late on Friday night.

Reportedly, a Maoist camp was busted and destroyed following a gunfight that broke out between Naxals and the security forces. The combing operation in the area has been intensified, sources said.