Mumbai: After five years of legal battles, actor-turned-MP Kangana Ranaut and lyricist Javed Akhtar have finally reached a mutually satisfactory settlement in their defamation lawsuits against each other.

Friday, the Queen actress took to Instagram stories to share the news of resolving her legal dispute with Javed. Sharing a picture of the two, Ranaut wrote, “Today, Javed ji and I have resolved our legal matter (defamation case) through mediation. In the mediation, Javed Ji has been very kind and gracious. He also agreed to write songs for my next directorial.”

After a lengthy legal battle spanning 40 hearings, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP finally appeared in Bandra Court today in connection with the defamation case filed by Javed Akhtar. The case, initially heard at Andheri Metropolitan Court, was later transferred to Bandra Court.

It is reported that the actress had been facing increasing pressure from the court to appear in person after she failed to attend any of the previous hearings. During the last hearing, the Bandra Court had issued Kangana an ultimatum, warning that a non-bailable warrant would be issued against her if she did not appear. The court made it clear that this was her final chance to attend, and failure to do so would result in further legal action.

The legal conflict between Kangana and Javed began in 2020, following an interview the actress gave to a news channel after the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. During the interview, Kangana alleged that Akhtar had asked her to apologize to Hrithik Roshan, her co-star, who had filed a lawsuit against her in 2016, demanding an apology after a public dispute regarding their rumored relationship.

As per reports, in December 2024, both Kangana and Javed agreed to pursue mediation to resolve the issue.

IANS