Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut has come out to defend her film Dhaakad after it tanked at the box office.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the actress shared a post which called her the ‘box office queen of India’.

Alongside the post, she commented: “2019 I gave Manikarnika 160 cr ka superhit hit, 2020 was covid year. 2021 I gave the biggest film of my career Thalaivii which came on OTT and was a huge success.

“I see a lot of negativity but 2022 is the year of blockbuster – lock up hosting. And it’s not over yet�I have great hopes with it.”

On the work front, Kangana has started working on her next Emergency.

She will also be seen in Tejas portraying the role of an Air Force pilot. She also has Sita: The Incarnation and Manikarnika Returns: The legend of Didda.