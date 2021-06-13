Mumbai: Actress Kangana Ranaut sure knows how to keep herself busy even during lockdown. Kangana Ranaut took to riding a horse Sunday morning. It should be stated here that Kangana had displayed her riding skills during the film Manikarnika. She had shown that she was equally comfortable riding a horse as she is delivering a dramatic scene.

Bollywood actor, Kangana posted a video on Instagram. In the clip, the actress is seen riding a white horse dressed in an orange polo shirt paired with black pants.

“Today morning horseback riding,” Kangana wrote as the caption on the picture.

Kangana shared a post June 9 where she yearned for the person meant for her to show up. The actress shared a beautiful photograph of herself lost in thoughts.

Speaking about her work, Kangana will be seen in the film Thalaivi. The film’s release was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. It is a biography on the life of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa. People who have seen the rushes of the movie have praised Kangana for her work.

Kangana is also part of the films Tejas and Dhaakad. She recently announced a film under her banner Manikarnika Films titled Tiku Weds Sheru.

Even though she has been outstanding as an actor, Kangana in the recent past has been more in the news due to her controversial comments. However, lately she has refrained from speaking or writing anything sensational.