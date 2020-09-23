Mumbai: Actress Payal Ghosh has registered an FIR against veteran filmmaker-director Anurag Kashyap on the charges of sexual exploitation. Meanwhile, Queen actress Kangana Ranaut is also constantly targeting Anurag.

Now she has shared an old video of Anurag. With this Kangana wrote that he had exploited a child.

Kangana shared the video and wrote, “I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer.”

I spoke about emotional vultures/suicide gang who killed SSR and tried to push me to kill myself, many asked but why they do this to others? Listen to Anurag he is explaining how he used to molest a kid, they are people who are hurting but they think hurting others is the answer. https://t.co/yQ4llst6aq — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 22, 2020

Meanwhile, an old tweet of Payal is now going viral on social media. In this tweet, Payal talked about rape.

Payal’s tweet is in stark contradiction of what she alleges. In the tweet, Payal rubbishes rumours of B-town being a cesspit of harassment towards women.

“Nobody rape here, they try to take chance, if you are not comfortable, walk away as simple, no need to make so much drama,” Payal’s tweet reads which she shared in October, 2018.

A screenshot of the tweet went viral on social media with Twitter users questioning her about the same.

After the allegations, Kashyap has shared the statement of his lawyer Priyanka Khimani on his official Twitter and Instagram accounts.

The statement reads, “These allegations are completely false, malicious and dishonest. It is sad that a social movement as important as the #MeToo movement has been co-opted by vested interests and reduced to a mere tool for character assassination. Fictitious allegations of this nature seriously undermine movement and seek to unconscionably trade upon the pain and trauma of the actual victims of sexual harassment and abuse. My client has been fully advised of his rights and remedies in law and intends to pursue them to the fullest extent.”

Notably, Payal has also slammed actresses like Richa Chadha and Huma Qureshi over this matter.