Jajpur: In a tragic incident, a kanwariya drowned in Baitarani River near Ballabhi ghat in Jajpur district, Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Prashant Samal, a resident of Purusottampur village under Bhandaripokhari police limits in Bhadrak district.

According to sources, Samal had come to Ballabhi ghat to lift water as part of the ‘Kanwar yatra’ ritual ahead of the auspicious Monday in the holy month of ‘Shravan’.

However, while taking a dip in the river, he slipped into deep water and drowned. Upon getting information, fire personnel rescued Samal and rushed him to the Jajpur district headquarters hospital (DHH), where the doctor pronounced him dead on arrival. On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for post-mortem.