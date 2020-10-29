New Delhi: In a video message for all his fans and teammates, former Indian all-rounder and legendary cricketer Kapil Dev has stated that ‘he is feeling very good’ and is ‘eager to meet everyone soon’. Kapil Dev underwent angioplasty after suffering a heart attack October 23. He was released from the hospital after undergoing the procedure successfully.

See link: https://twitter.com/i/status/1321752887366574081

Kapil Dev led India to their maiden cricket World Cup win in 1983. Many experts of the game feel that had it not been for Kapil’s 175 not out against Zimbabwe, India would have been knocked out of the game in the group stages itself.

Also read: Kapil Dev suffers heart attack, stable after angioplasty

The former Indian captain, who also showed his proficiency in golf after retiring from cricket, is the only player to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5,000 runs in Tests. He was inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame in 2010.

Since his heart attack, many of his fans and teammates have been wishing them a speedy recovery. Kapil has said that he has been bowled over by the outpouring of love and thanked everyone.