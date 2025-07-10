Mumbai: Comedian turned actor Kapil Sharma’s newly launched Kap’s Cafe in Surrey, British Columbia was targeted in a shooting incident Thursday.

At least nine shots are believed to have been fired at the premises; however, no injuries were reported in the incident.

Khalistani terrorist Harjit Singh Laddi has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Marking Kapil’s entry into the hospitality industry, the cafe had its soft launch just days before the attack.

Co-managed by Kapil’s wife Ginni Chatrath, the cafe received a positive response from people. Kapil has been treating the netizens with glimpses from inside the cafe on social media. The videos feature an aesthetically pleasing outlet with a pink-and-white theme. Moreover, the cafe has been decorated with crystal chandeliers, artificial flowers, and baby pink sofas.

Coming to the menu, along with their special coffee, Kap’s Cafe also serves an array of desserts, such as lemon pistachio cake, fudgy brownies, and croissants, to name just a few.

Recently, the cafe’s management thanked the customers for their overwhelming response. They wrote, “We’re so grateful for the amazing turnout! Thank you for your patience as we do our best to seat everyone. Our cafe is currently experiencing a high volume with a big line-up. We appreciate your support during our soft launch.”

On the professional front, Kapil is busy hosting the third season of his popular chat show “The Great Indian Kapil Show” streaming on Netflix.

Along with Kapil, the show enjoys the presence of some popular faces such as Archana Puran Singh, Sunil Grover, Krushna Abhishek, and Navjot Singh Sidhu.

Over and above this, Kapil is also waiting for the release of the sequel to his hit drama, “Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon”.

Produced by Ratan Jain, Ganesh Jain, and Abbas-Mustan under the banner of Venus Worldwide Entertainment in association with Abbas-Mustan Film Production, the project will also see Manjot Singh in an important role.

