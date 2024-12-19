Udala: Inspector-in-charge (IIC) of Kaptipada police station Prakash Kumar Rath sustained injuries after he was allegedly attacked by sand smugglers in Mayurbhanj district Wednesday. The miscreants also vandalised the police van by pelting stones at the vehicle. A case was registered at Kaptipada police station and police teams conducted raids at various locations to nab the accused persons. The incident occurred when a joint team of revenue officials led by Kaptipada tehsildar and officials from Kaptipada police station conducted raids at various places to curb illegal sand mining and smuggling. The team found huge stock of sand in one place and questioned the villagers about its source.

Meanwhile, the IIC was taken aback when around six persons including a man named Ghera and his wife launched an attack on him. Rath was rushed to Kaptipada Hospital where he was administered preliminary treatment. Later, he joined duty at the police station. Alarmed over the development, a joint meeting comprising officials of the minor minerals department, Kaptipada tehsildar, transport department and police was held at the police station and one platoon of police force was deployed at the village to avoid any law and order situation. Later, police seized 20 tractor-loads of sand extracted from nearby Sone River which the miscreants had stored in the village.