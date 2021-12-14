Mumbai: It’s been 20 years since the release of Karan Johar’s iconic film Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. The Dharma head honcho shared a special video made from the film’s BTS visuals tied neatly with his narration.

To mark the film’s 20th anniversary, Karan took to his Instagram and shared the video, as he wrote in the caption, “Overwhelmed with the endless love that has poured in from all corners of the world and the industry for celebrating this grand milestone that #KabhiKhushiKabhieGham hits today. Thank you falls short. A little piece of my heart for you on this day. And so it goes…it’s all about loving your…family! From us to you, happy #20YearsOfK3G!”

In the video, he looks back at the film’s journey and expresses his gratitude to every department that made the film possible.

“A film, a journey, memories that are indispensable. I sometimes feel that I don’t have words to describe my feelings when it comes to this film. Drama, emotions and sentiments, something that I grew up on. Music and dance are without a doubt, the bed and blanket of Bollywood. Perhaps, this wasn’t something that I was really stressed about.”

Karan speaks about the challenge that came with the film, as he says, “The true challenge was justifying the icons that were cast in the film. The icons that I was bringing together on celluloid, Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, the living legends. The eternal duo of Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol, who are dearest to my heart since my very first film. And of course, the trend setters of that era, Hrithik and Kareena, they still continue to be, even today (sic).”

Talking about the film’s music, he says, “So many years later, I still hear people humming ‘Shava Shava’ and ‘Bole Chudiyan’ at family functions, weddings and celebrations. How the theme of this film deeply resonates with so many hearts across the world.”

He then goes on to mention the locations, production design, costume and cinematography, “The nostalgia takes me back to the spectacular locations that we shot at. ‘Larger than life’ was the foundation of every set designed by Sharmishta Roy. The costumes by our dearest friend, the ever dependable and supremely talented Manish Malhotra, set fashion trends that exist till today. Each sequence and scene was beautifully conceptualised by our director of photography Kiran Deohans.”

Sharing how the film has become a part of pop culture owing to its dialogues and hugely popular dance sequences, Karan says, “Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham became a part of pop culture, its dialogues found their way into everyday conversations. Dance moves choreographed their way into school plays, weddings, every kind of celebration and all due to credit to the fantastic Farah Khan who made this possible.”

The film is something that an entire generation has grown up on as the filmmaker-entrepreneur says, “The music of the film lives on even today. Kids, who watched the film with their families back then, are now watching the movie today with their own kids. It is after all a film with family values that I hold close to my heart.”

Karan expresses his gratitude to everyone involved in the film and to the fans, “I have been fortunate enough to speak to many people, who claim that they are fans of the movie and I am grateful to them each and every day, truly grateful for all their love.”

“20 years later, I am still so happy to have created something that got so much joy to so many across the world and forever indebted to the legendary cast and I’m proud to call them my friends and family. Thank you everyone for celebrating this milestone with me, Karan Johar, and I wish all you fans of ‘K3G’ a very, very happy 20 years of Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham“, he concludes.