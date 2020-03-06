Mumbai: Hindi film industry diva Kareena Kapoor Khan is finally on social media. Friday, the Jab We Met actress surprised her fans by making her debut on Instagram.

The recent post she uploaded on the social media application is a picture of herself in all-black and golden tracksuit.

“The cat’s out of the bag. #HelloInstagram,” she captioned the image.

Her Instagram account has already got a blue tick, and has a profile picture of a very young Bebo.

Welcoming Kareena on Instagram, her sister and actress Karisma Kapoor posted a cute post for the former.

“Brace yourselves @instagram She’s here !@kareenakapoorkhan. Welcome to the gram bebo,” Karisma wrote.

Kareena’s Instagram handle goes by the username of ‘KareenaKapoorKhan’. Earlier, she had revealed that she had a secret Instagram account, just to stalk people.