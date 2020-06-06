Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has penned a love note to “fat”, and shared that she is all set to kill it with her dedicated workout regime. The actress took to Instagram to share a post-workout image. In the selfie, Kareena flaunts a no make-up, sun-kissed face. She is seen in a sleeveless black t-shirt.

“Dear fat, prepare to die….Xoxo, me,” she wrote along with the picture.

Actor Sonam Kapoor reacted with a muscle emoji. Her fans too were impressed with the image.

One user said, “You’re so fit! I love your fitness style” while another said: “Wowww. Whatta beauty.”

Many others dropped fire and heart emojis.

Earlier this week, Kareena shared a photograph of her son Taimur Ali Khan and actor-husband Saif Ali Khan in a new social media post.

In the Instagram photo, Saif lies on the floor face down, while Taimur lies on him facing upwards. Saif is seen wearing white kurta-pyjamas while Taimur is in a yellow T-shirt and black shorts.

“Saif said, “I always got your back”… Tim took it literally,” Kareena captioned the image.

Kareena, who married Saif in 2012, was last seen on screen in “Angrezi Medium”, starring the late Irrfan Khan. She will next be seen in the Aamir Khan-starrer “Laal Singh Chadha”, which is an official remake of “Forrest Gump”.