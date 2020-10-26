Mumbai: Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan re-lived her popular avatar as ‘Geet’ in Jab We Met, with a throwback picture from the set of the hit romantic comedy. The Imtiaz Ali film, co-starring Shahid Kapoor, released on this day in 2007. It was indeed a strange film for Kareena Kapoor. When shooting started she was in a relationship with Shahid Kapoor and by the time the film ended the two had separated.

In the picture, one can see Kareena, Shahid and Imtiaz looking into a playback monitor. They were doing so after the shooting for the song, ‘Nagada bajaa’.

Sharing one of her famous dialogues in the film, Kareena wrote: “Mujhe toh lagta hai life mein jo kuch insaan real mein chahta hai, actual mein, usse wohi milta hai.”

See link: https://www.instagram.com/p/CGzN8topngN/

Kareena’s post has left fans nostalgic. “Love this movie. Please do its sequel,” a user commented. “Can watch it again and again. You and Shahid looked great in this movie,” wrote another netizen.

Late Dara Singh, Pavan Malhotra and Saumya Tandon played pivotal roles in the film. Before Jab We Met, Kareena and Shahid worked together in films like Fida, Chup Chup Ke and 36 China Town. In 2016, the two were seen together in Udta Punjab but they didn’t share scenes in the film.

Kareena is currently in Delhi where she is expecting her second child. Her husband Saif Ali Khan has accompanied her to the national capital. Reportedly the two are also looking for a larger house in Mumbai with the new guest on the anvil.