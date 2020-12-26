Mumbai: Kareena Kapoor Khan has posted a string of pictures on Instagram from her past vacation in Gstaad, regretting that she will not be able to be at the Swiss Alps holiday spot this year.

In the images, Kareena’s son Taimur is seen sporting a jumper with “Gstaad” written on it. Other pictures feature the actress, Taimur and her husband Saif Ali Khan enjoying themselves.

“Will miss you this year..Gstaad my love,” Kareena wrote.

The Gstaad trip is a yearly ritual for Saif and Kareena. The couple got married in 2012 and Kareena gave birth to their first-born, Taimur, in 2016. She is currently expecting their second baby, and she often shares photographs of her baby bump on social media.

Kareena and Saif had announced August 12 that they are expecting their second child. The actress recently completed her shoot for the upcoming film “Laal Singh Chaddha” co-starring Aamir Khan in Delhi.