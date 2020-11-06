Bengaluru: Hours after announcing a decision to ban sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali, Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa appears to have taken a U-Turn.

A single page letter addressing the people of the state was released by the Chief Minister’s Office Friday, indicating that people are allowed to sell and use green firecrackers during Diwali.

He maintained that Karnataka had taken all steps to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. “We have taken steps to ban firecrackers during this Deepavali but people can use green firecrackers, if they want to,” he said.

Yediyurppa further said that the state government had taken every possible step to organise several major festivals in a most subdued manner and even now it is appealing again to its people to opt for simple celebrations instead of grand celebrations.

“We are taking such steps only in the interest of the people’s health,” he signed off.

Earlier, Yediyurappa had formally stated that the state government is banning the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali.

He added that the government had discussed this (firecracker ban) with health experts and had arrived at a conclusion that it would not be a good thing to burst crackers this time.

“Several states, including Rajasthan, Odisha and Delhi, have already decided to ban firecrackers,” he had said.