Bangalore: The Karnataka government’s Health department is concerned over the development of 12 passengers arriving from high-risk countries testing positive for Covid-19 at the KempeGowda International Airport here, sources said Monday. Among them is a 37-year-old man, who arrived from China. The other 11 passengers who have also tested positive for Covid-19 arrived from high-risk countries. Four of them have been quarantined in a private hospital and the rest of the passengers have been kept in home quarantine.

All the samples have been sent to genomic sequencing to the National Institute of Virology and results are expected soon.

The 37-year-old man, who arrived from China, hails from Uttar Pradesh’s Agra. All the 12 were subjected to Covid -19 tests after they arrived at the airport in the last three days, authorities said.

Karnataka’s Minister for Revenue R Ashok stated Monday that the new Covid-19 guidelines would be released Monday evening or Tuesday morning. Considering the evolving situation in Karnataka, the government held a high-level meeting Monday afternoon. The minister stated that the precautionary measures have been discussed in the meeting and there is no need to panic. Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar appealed to the people to wear masks at public and crowded places.