Mumbai: Sardar, starring Karthi, will arrive on OTT platform AHA Friday.

The Tamil spy action film, written and directed by P S Mithran, was released in theatres October 21.

According to a press release, Sardar also stars Rashi Khanna in a pivotal role along with Chunky Panday playing the antagonist in his first Tamil film.

G V Prakash Kumar of Soorarai Pottru fame has composed the music for the movie, produced by Prince Pictures.