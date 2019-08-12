Islamabad: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan rang up Indonesian President Joko Widodo as part of his outreach to world leaders on the Kashmir issue, the country’s media reported Monday.

This was the first telephonic conversation between the two leaders, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

Khan informed President Widodo that the state of Jammu and Kashmir remained under a complete clampdown and that there was a serious risk of innocent Kashmiris getting killed in large numbers as a result of enhanced repression by Indian security forces.

According to reports, he stressed that the international community was duty bound to act to prevent any such calamity from happening.