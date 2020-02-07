Bhubaneswar: Jammu and Kashmir is known as ‘Paradise on Earth’ and is famous among the travel lovers in India and abroad. After the abrogation of Article 370, Jammu and Kashmir not only changed politically, but it also “ruined” business activity and affected several economic sectors as restrictions were imposed across the state.

The last six months have been tough for the tourism, industries and trade.

With the aim to bring back people to Kashmir and experience their hospitality, a tourism promotional roadshow was organised by Domestic Tour Operators Association of Kashmir (DTOAK), in collaboration with J&K Tourism in Bhubaneswar, Thursday.

Hamid Wangnoo, President, (DTOAK) said, “ We had held several meetings with the Odisha Tourism government officials to visit Kashmir so that they can see that Kashmir is ready for tourists.

“J&K is waiting to host tourists. On your arrival, our hoteliers will offer you over 30 per cent discount while the tour operators will offer 20 per cent. Interestingly, the houseboats, which are key attractions of the region are ready to offer you up to 50% discount,”informs Hamid Wangnoo. The offer is valid throughout 2020. It will also be valid for the tour operators from Odisha.

Nuzhat Gul, Managing Director, Golf Course, J&K Tourism said, “Today we chose Bhubaneswar, the soul of Incredible India in order to gain confidence and support from the people of Odisha in helping us revive tourism in Kashmir.”

The road show aims to invite people of Odisha to experience the real hospitality of Kashmir and see it in a new light. “We firmly believe that Kashmir is the safest tourist destination for men, women and children”, she adds.

While at J&K visitors can explore historical gardens and hill stations like Yusmarg, Sonmarg, Pahalgam and Gulmarg. One can also engage in adventure sports like springs, rafting, trekking, paragliding, and much more. Pilgrimage hubs like Mata Vaishnodevi, Amarnath and Kherbhawani are also featured vividly in the road show.

Places in Jammu and Kashmir like Kashtiward, Badirwah, Doodhpathri, Gurez and Bangus valley are also being advertised for those looking to explore lesser known destinations. Also the hospitality sector provides accommodation in houseboats which are unique, novel and part of the state’s heritage.

The Domestic tour operators association of Kashmir (DTOAK) has been keenly involved with the promotion of tourism and its members are actively participating in various travel and trade fairs in different parts of country.