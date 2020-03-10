Mumbai: Actress Isabelle Kaif, who made her debut with Dr. Cabbie is now crating flutter and is quite a star on social media for her stunning pictures.

Take a look:

She started her career at the age of 14. She underwent acting course from Lee Strasberg Theatre and Film Institute of New York and this is the same acting institute where Ranbir Kapoor also studied.

Isabelle is the youngest daughter of her parents and is one of the eight siblings — 7 girls and 1 boy — namely Katrina, Melissa, Sonia, Natasha, Christine and Stephanie while only one brother named Michael from a mother who is a Caucasian of British nationality. Their father was formerly from Kashmir, India, but has already acquired a British citizenship. Her mother is now settled in Chennai.

The actress also starred in a short film Coming Home against Anil Kapoor’s Son Harshvardhan Kapoor and the film was compiled by Steven Roy Thomas. Isabelle has also worked as an assistant director for a movie Summun Bonum in 2014.