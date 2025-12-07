Los Angeles: Singer-songwriter Katy Perry is in love, and she is not shying away from showing it. Saturday, the singer-songwriter took to her Instagram, and shared an array of pictures and videos from her Japan tour. The pictures and videos featured her love interest, Justin Trudeau, the Former Prime Minister of Canada.

One of the pictures shows the couple posing together for the camera. A monochromatic video from the carousel post shows her trying a delicacy with Justin next to her.

She wrote in the caption, “Tokyo times on tour and more”.

Friday, the singer-songwriter paused The Lifetimes world tour to meet Justin Trudeau in Tokyo for a mid-day sit-down with Fumio Kishida. Sharing a picture from their meeting on X (formerly Twitter), Trudeau wrote, “Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone”.

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025



She was seen donning a sleek green two-piece paired with black tights, a turtleneck and boots. The couple’s first major outing happened in Paris October 25, 2025, as they walked out holding hands after celebrating Katy’s birthday.

Before this, October 11, the two were photographed kissing aboard Perry’s yacht off Santa Barbara, a moment that ended much of the speculation around their chemistry. In the image, the singer-songwriter was seen wearing a black swimsuit while Trudeau was shirtless in jeans.

The photos captured them hugging, kissing and embracing on the yacht’s deck. Those pictures quickly went viral, transforming weeks of speculation into what many media outlets described as de facto confirmation of their relationship.

