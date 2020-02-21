Wellington: Indian skipper Virat Kohli might not be in the best of forms but that doesn’t stop him from catching attention of his fans.

On the first day of the two-Test series opener between New Zealand and India Friday, Kohli could manage just two runs off seven deliveries and was scalped by Kyle Jamieson.

Immediately middle-order batsman Shreyas Iyer wrote on Instagram “Ke ghungroo toot gaye!”

This was Iyer’s caption on a photo of Kohli that the Indian cricket team posted just minutes before the start of the match, where the India skipper was standing in a ‘dancing position’ ahead of the toss.

“Let’s put on our thinking caps and caption this? The best one will feature right here. Go.Go.Go #NZvIND”.

Iyer is not part of the Test squad currently involved in the two-match series against the Black Caps. The right-handed batsman was in great form in the limited-overs leg of the tour, which included five T20Is and three ODIs. The hillarious post had users in splits.

‘Ke ghungroo toot gaye’ are lyrics of a popular Hindi movie titled ‘War’ starring Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff.

IANS