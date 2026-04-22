Kedarnath: Doors of Kedarnath Dham were opened Wednesday amid Vedic chants and resounding cheers of “Har Har Mahadev”, marking a significant moment in the annual pilgrimage calendar and allowing devotees to offer prayers at one of Hinduism’s most revered shrines.

The temple was adorned with nearly 51 quintals of flowers, creating a vibrant and spiritually charged atmosphere ahead of the ceremonial opening.

The Indian Army band performed Lord Shiva’s aarti as priests conducted elaborate rituals inside the temple, ceremonially welcoming Lord Kedarnath to his summer abode.

Devotees from across the country gathered in large numbers to witness the occasion and seek blessings at the sacred shrine.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami also visited the temple and offered prayers.

Speaking to reporters, he said, “The Temple Committee has made excellent arrangements here, ensuring that everyone can now easily have ‘darshan’ of ‘Baba’ in a relatively short span of time… As of now, thousands of devotees have already had the privilege of catching a glimpse of Baba Kedarnath.”

He also appealed to pilgrims to maintain cleanliness across the state during the yatra.

On April 20, the doli proceeded from Phata to Gaurikund, and on April 21, it began its final ascent toward Kedarnath. The idol of Lord Kedarnath had been stationed at Omkareshwar Temple for 178 days during the winter months.

The journey was marked by chants of “Jai Baba Kedar” that reverberated across the valley, accompanied by performances by the Indian Army Band.

The opening date of Kedarnath Temple is traditionally decided by the Char Dham Temple Committee at Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on the occasion of Maha Shivratri. In 2026, Maha Shivratri was observed on February 15.

The reopening of Badrinath Dham on April 23 will mark the full commencement of the Char Dham Yatra 2026 in Uttarakhand. Preparations for the reopening of Badrinath Temple are already underway.

From the Narsingh Temple, which serves as the ceremonial seat of Adi Shankaracharya, the palanquin of Garuda and other ritual elements have been dispatched toward Badrinath.

All ceremonial palanquins are scheduled to assemble at Pandukeshwar for an overnight halt. Following rituals on Wednesday, they will proceed toward Badrinath, expected to reach by evening after covering a 42-kilometre journey. The temple gates are set to open for devotees on April 23 at 6:15 a.m.

There is visible enthusiasm among pilgrims, with large numbers of devotees arriving from across India and abroad to undertake the sacred journey.

The Char Dham Yatra, regarded as one of the most important spiritual pilgrimages in the country, has already commenced with the reopening of Gangotri and Yamunotri on the auspicious occasion of Akshaya Tritiya after a six-month winter closure.

Amid Vedic chants and traditional rituals, the temple doors were opened, ushering in a new pilgrimage season expected to attract lakhs of devotees. The yatra connects four sacred shrines located in the Himalayas — Yamunotri, Gangotri, Kedarnath and Badrinath — each surrounded by snow-clad peaks, rivers and scenic mountain landscapes.

Traditionally, the pilgrimage begins at Yamunotri, followed by Gangotri, then Kedarnath, and concludes at Badrinath, following a west-to-east sequence.

Authorities have made extensive arrangements to ensure a safe and smooth pilgrimage experience. Measures have been implemented for security, traffic regulation and healthcare services across the route.

Facilities such as sanitation, parking and accommodation have been strengthened, while both online and offline registration systems are in place to manage the heavy inflow of devotees. Police personnel and State Disaster Response Force teams have been deployed at key points, with special focus on disaster preparedness.

Helplines and control rooms have also been activated to assist pilgrims and handle emergencies during the journey.

IANS