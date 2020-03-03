New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday and the two leaders discussed the situation in the riot-hit Northeast Delhi.

It was their first meeting after the Aam Aadmi Party returned to power in the national capital for a third consecutive term.

The meeting, at the Prime Minister’s Office in Parliament, lasted half an hour.

Emerging from the meeting, Kejriwal told reporters that the Delhi Police could have prevented loss of lives in the violence had it remained active and vigilant like the last few days.

Large-scale violence in northeast Delhi has left around 42 people dead and 200 injured.

“The Delhi Police acted promptly to check rumours in the last few days… I appreciated them,” Kejriwal added.

“The prime minister also agreed that such violent incidents should not be repeated in Delhi,” he said.

Responding to a question on hate speeches by BJP leaders, Kejriwal said they did not discuss it specifically.

The chief minister also requested Modi to take stern action against those involved in the violence, “no matter how influential he or she is”.

He also sought the prime minister’s help for the development of Delhi.

February 25, Home Minister Amit Shah had discussed the situation with the Delhi chief minister and leaders of various parties.

The AAP formed government in Delhi for the third time on the trot after it swept the February 8 elections, winning 62 of the 70 seats. The BJP bagged the rest of the seats.

PTI