Kendrapara: Sixteen suspected Bangladeshi nationals have been detained for allegedly living illegally in Kendrapara after they failed to produce valid citizenship documents, Kendrapara Superintendent of Police Siddharth Kataria said Friday.

Further action will be taken against those who are unable to submit authentic Indian citizenship proof, he added. Law enforcement authorities in Kendrapara district have begun a district-wide verification drive to identify suspected Bangladeshi immigrants.

Police are currently verifying Aadhaar cards and residential certificates submitted by the detained individuals. As per government directives, the state’s law enforcement agencies have launched an intensive identity and document verification campaign in multiple districts to detect illegal immigrants.

District Collector Raghuram R Iyer stated that illegal immigrants identified during the process will be deported. Meanwhile, police teams are conducting checks at key locations across the district, verifying documents, inspecting luggage carriers in buses and other vehicles, and monitoring transit points. Personnel at all three marine police stations in the district are also verifying identities at ferry ghats and fishing harbours to prevent illegal entry via the sea route.