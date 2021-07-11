Keonjhar: Once one of the most preferred institutions of the state, Dharanidhar (Autonomous) College, popularly known as DD College, has become a shadow of its past.

The problem of teaching staff shortage is taking its toll on the college. Established in 1957 as Keonjhar Science College, the college was later rechristened as Dharanidhar College after Dharanidhar Naik, a tribal leader.

Standing as a mute spectator to several remarkable incidents in its journey from Keonjhar Science College to Dharanidhar (Autonomous) College, it has played a great role in shaping the future of numerous students.

For some years now, a shortage of teaching staff has been taking its toll on the institution’s quality of education. The college is under Shriram Chandra Bhanj Deo University in Baripada of Mayurbhanj district.

Investigation reveals that around 1,500 students read in Plus II Science, Arts and Commerce while around 2,000 students study in Plus III and PG courses.

The college offers PG courses in Political Science, Geology, Chemistry and Commerce. While there are four lecturers for Geology, two for Chemistry and four for Commerce, there is no permanent lecturer for Political Science.

Guest lecturers are managing the show. Informing about the teaching staff’s strength, principal in-charge Narendra Sahu said, “There are 28 permanent lecturers against 53 posts for Plus III Science, Commerce and Arts. In place of 49 permanent lecturers for Plus II, only 22 are there. We are managing with guest faculties.”

Besides the shortage of teaching staff, many posts of non-teaching staff are also lying vacant. Out of 82 posts of administrative and other employees, only 29 are there.

Moreover, the college doesn’t have a permanent principal in last 10 years, except for a year in between when it had a permanent principal. It has been widely discussed here that the college is at the mercy of guest lecturers and in-charge principals.

Students’ sits-in, strikes and demonstrations demanding steps to address the problems notwithstanding, the deplorable situation is still prevailing.

